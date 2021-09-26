New England Patriots

Bill Belichick Has Special Praise for Julian Edelman Before Patriots Honor WR

Edelman won three Super Bowl titles with the Patriots, including a Super Bowl LIII MVP award

By Nick Goss

Belichick has special praise for Edelman before Patriots honor WR on Sunday originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Julian Edelman is one of the most impactful players in New England Patriots history.

If you re-watch many of the franchise's biggest games over the last 10 years, Edelman will be seen making critical plays in the most important moments.

U.S. & World

Amtrak 17 hours ago

3 Killed When Amtrak Train From Chicago Derails in Montana

House Budget Committee 20 hours ago

Panel OKs Dems' $3.5T Bill, Crunch Time for Biden Agenda

The former wide receiver is one of the most clutch players of his era. The stats speak for themselves. The only player with more playoff receiving yards and playoff receptions than Edelman is San Francisco 49ers legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice.

Edelman reveals what he's rooting for when Patriots play Tom Brady

Edelman retired in April, ending a remarkable run with the Patriots that began when the team drafted him in the seventh round in 2009.

He will be honored during a special ceremony at halftime of Sunday's Week 3 game against the New Orleans Saints at Gillette Stadium.

Before kickoff, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had special praise for Edelman.

Edelman won three Super Bowl titles with the Patriots, including a Super Bowl LIII MVP award. His memorable catches in both Super Bowl XLIX and Super Bowl LI also will forever be ingrained in the minds of Patriots fans.

Edelman tallied 620 receptions for 6,822 yards and 36 touchdowns over 11 seasons with the Patriots.

Longtime Patriot Julian Edelman announced his retirement Monday in an emotional video released on social media.
Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

New England PatriotsBill BelichickJulian Edelman
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us