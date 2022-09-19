Bill Belichick Honors Robert Kraft in Patriots' Locker Room After 500th Game

Watch: Belichick honors Kraft, embraces Patriots owner in locker room originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

There were plenty of reasons for the New England Patriots to celebrate Sunday in Pittsburgh.

The Patriots picked up their first win of the 2022 NFL season by defeating the Steelers 17-14 at Acrisure Stadium. The game also was Robert Kraft's 500th as the team's owner, a milestone that signifies his impressive longevity in New England.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick made sure to show his boss some love after Sunday's win, presenting the game ball to Kraft in the locker room and embracing the Patriots owner before giving him the floor for a brief speech.

Bill Belichick presents Robert Kraft with the game ball following his 500th game as the Patriots owner. pic.twitter.com/KUrGYZ1PTv — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 19, 2022

"We've had a lot of big wins here in Pittsburgh," Belichick said. "I think it's fitting that this one comes on Mr. Kraft's 500th game."

"What you guys did here today is so sweet for my family, and I thank you all," Kraft told the team. "And doing it here in Pittsburgh is pretty special. Thank you."

The Patriots have had unparalleled success since Kraft purchased the franchise in 1994, winning 342 of those 500 games for a .684 winning percentage over nearly three decades. New England also has won six Super Bowl championships and nine AFC titles in that span, establishing itself as the most dominant team of the 21st century.

Kraft may not be pleased with the current state of the Patriots as they seek to end a three-year streak without a postseason win, but Belichick's club can make its owner happy by building on the momentum of Sunday's win next week against the Baltimore Ravens.