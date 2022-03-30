Bill Belichick, Matt Patricia Attend Alabama Pro Day

Patriots well-represented at Alabama Pro Day originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

In each of the last three NFL Drafts, the New England Patriots have selected at least one player from the University of Alabama, including Mac Jones and Christian Barmore with their top two picks in 2021.

Since 2010, the Patriots have drafted a total of eight players out of Nick Saban's powerhouse in the SEC.

So it should come as no surprise that Bill Belichick and much of New England's brain trust could be spotted at the Crimson Tide Pro Day on Wednesday, their eyes on the next potential player to traverse the Tuscaloosa to Foxboro pipeline.

In addition to Belichick, new Patriots director player of personnel Matt Groh and Matt Patricia, who's currently serving in an undefined role, made the trip to Alabama.

The Crimson Tide have three receivers who could be of interest to New England, including Jameson Williams, John Metchie and Slade Bolden, though both Williams and Metchie are coming off of ACL tears. That hasn't stopped Williams in particular from generating first-round buzz.

Neither Williams nor Metchie were participants at the event, though Bolden was among nine Alabama prospects to partake.