Bill Belichick Spotted Shooting Subway Commercial

Bill Belichick apparently signed up to speak in front of a camera Tuesday.

The New England Patriots head coach was spotted filming a Subway commercial in Branford, Connecticut, on Tuesday, according to several eyewitnesses who posted photos and video of Belichick on Twitter and Instagram.

As those Instagram users suggested, Belichick was in fact shooting a commercial for Subway, the town's selectman confirmed to Zip06.com.

The Patriots have some downtime before training camp (supposedly) begins later this month, but it's pretty surprising to see the intensely private head coach out in public -- shooting a commercial, no less -- instead of fishing in Nantucket. (Props to Belichick for wearing his mask, though.)

Branford is a just 30-minute drive south of Wesleyan University, so perhaps Belichick paid a trip to his alma mater before or after filming this ad -- which we'll be very eager to see.

Bill Belichick the pitchman? Patriots coach spotted shooting Subway commercial originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston