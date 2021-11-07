Bill Belichick

Bill Belichick's Pregame Outfit for Patriots-Panthers Has Twitter Buzzing

"Bill Belichick fit check 💧," NFL Network joked

By Darren Hartwell

There's business casual, and then there's what Bill Belichick showed up to work in Sunday.

The Patriots head coach strode into Bank of America Stadium ahead of New England's Week 9 matchup with the Carolina Panthers looking like he had just rolled out of bed.

We've seen Belichick wear sweatsuits before, but this is next-level fashion indifference, from the two-tone sweatshirt (Is that just one sweatshirt that's half gray and half blue? Or is that a gray crop-top hoodie??) to the pant legs rolled up to completely different lengths.

As you'd expect, Twitter had jokes about Belichick's garb.

Football before fashion, Bill.

As for Belichick's players? They put a little more effort into their pregame fits ahead of a key matchup between two 4-4 teams.

