Bill Gates and Melinda Gates Announce Divorce After 27 Years

Bill and Melinda Gates on Monday said they're divorcing.

The Microsoft co-founder and his wife, who launched the world’s largest charitable foundation, said they would continue to work together at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

In identical tweets, they said they had made the decision to end their marriage of 27 years. They asked for space and privacy for their family. Last year, Bill Gates said he was stepping down from Microsoft’s board to focus on philanthropy.

"Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives," they wrote in a shared statement. "We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives."

Please check back for updates to this story.