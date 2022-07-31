Boston Celtics

Celtics Stars Pay Tribute to Bill Russell Following NBA Icon's Death

We should see plenty more tributes to Russell in the coming days as the NBA community honors one of its all-time greats

By Darren Hartwell

Tatum, Pierce, C's stars honor Bill Russell with outpouring of tributes originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics family lost a true icon Sunday when Bill Russell passed away at age 88.

Russell won an incredible 11 NBA championships in 13 seasons with the Celtics, tied for the most of any player in any American professional sport. Russell's name is synonymous with success, and he leaves behind an unmatched legacy as one of the greatest leaders in sports.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Celtics honored that legacy in a statement Sunday.

Russell's passing also prompted an outpouring of tributes from the NBA community, including multiple current and former Celtics players. C's stars Jayson TatumJaylen Brown and Marcus Smart were among those players, with Brown also highlighting Russell's work as a civil rights activist.

https://twitter.com/RealBillRussell?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RealBillRussell thank you for everything you stood for you #forever6

— Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) <a href="https://twitter.com/FCHWPO/status/1553797173934018560
https://twitter.com/NBA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBA All-Star
11 NBA rings
5 MVPs
No 3-point line
No social media
Just played and dominated in a day and a league that was def not soft. @celtics to the core âï¸
RIP @RealBillRussellð¢ #LEGENDARY pic.twitter.com/mG7K1AOfQq

— marcus smart (@smart_MS3) <a href="https://twitter.com/smart_MS3/status/1553814483465916416

Grant Williams, Paul Pierce, Isaiah Thomas, 1981 NBA Finals MVP Cedric Maxwell, Celtics assistant general manager Mike Zarren and Randy Auerbach, the daughter of legendary Celtics president and head coach Red Auerbach shared tributes to Russell as well.

https://twitter.com/hashtag/billrussellRIP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#billrussellRIP #RIPbillrussell pic.twitter.com/kXmHzvJPic

— Cedric Maxwell (@cedricmaxwell81) <a href="https://twitter.com/cedricmaxwell81/status/1553797811577229314
https://twitter.com/hashtag/Celtics?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Celtics iconic coach Red Auerbach to @andscape @espn.

— Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) <a href="https://twitter.com/MarcJSpears/status/1553814594497392640

We should see plenty more odes to Russell in the coming days as the NBA community honors one of its all-time greats.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Boston CelticsJayson TatumBill RussellPaul Pierce
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us