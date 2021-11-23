Bill Russell Shouts Out Jayson Tatum Amid Celtics Star's Scoring Streak

Tatum earns shout-out from C's legend after latest 30-point game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Jayson Tatum is officially back, and the GOAT has taken notice.

Tatum hit the 30-point mark for the fourth consecutive game Monday night, leading the Boston Celtics to a 108-90 win over the Houston Rockets at TD Garden.

After shooting just 38.6% from the floor over his first 14 games, Tatum has knocked down 50% of his shots in the last four contests, averaging 33.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game in that span.

As if Tatum needed further evidence he's turned the corner, Basketball Hall of Famer and Celtics legend Bill Russell gave the 23-year-old a shout-out late Monday night.

All I’m gonna say is I see you @jaytatum0 keep up the hard work! It was a treat watching you put up 37 against the Lakers the other night @celtics @NBA all this in the last 4 games pic.twitter.com/a674EuS9Ho — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) November 23, 2021

The 87-year-old Russell saw Tatum's 37-point outburst against the Los Angeles Lakers in person Friday night at TD Garden, and he's clearly impressed with how Tatum has kept the momentum going in wins over the Oklahoma City Thunder and Rockets.

Needless to say, Tatum appreciated the support of the 11-time NBA champion.

"Appreciate you (goat emoji) living legend!" Tatum replied to Russell on Twitter.

The Celtics need this version of Tatum if they want to contend in the Eastern Conference this season, and after a shaky start to the season, the two-time All-Star stepped up to shoulder the scoring load prior to Jaylen Brown's return Monday night.

Tatum's turnaround is also coinciding with his team's improved play; the C's have now won three in a row and six of their last eight to improve to 10-8 on the season.

If Tatum can continue to score in bunches with Brown back in the lineup, Boston has a good chance of continuing that momentum. Next up for the Celtics is a home matchup with the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night.