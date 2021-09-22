Bill to Help Officials Hit With Havana Syndrome Passes House, Heads to Biden

A long-delayed bill to provide financial support to U.S. government personnel believed to be suffering from Havana Syndrome is headed to President Joe Biden’s desk after the House passed it Tuesday.

The Helping American Victims Afflicted by Neurological Attacks Act, or HAVANA Act, is one of the most significant pieces of legislation passed to date to address the mysterious health incidents that have affected U.S. diplomats, spies and other workers since at least 2016, which remain unsolved. It would allow the federal government to pay those with brain injuries.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The Senate passed the bill June 7, and it faced multiple delays in the House. Although the White House has not said explicitly whether Biden will sign it, he has supported additional efforts to investigate Havana Syndrome’s cause and origins and to provide more support to Americans dealing with it.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.