BILL WELD

Bill Weld’s Campaign Office Burglarized Twice in 24 Hours

By Paige Robinson

AP Photo/Charles Krupa

A New Hampshire campaign office of presidential candidate Bill Weld has been burglarized not once, but twice this week, authorities say. 

Manchester police said not only Weld's office but those of four business in the same Lowell Street building were broken into and robbed Wednesday night. 

The incident was first reported by Snapshot Sports Media, located on the fifth floor of the building. The owner left his office at around 9 p.m. and found it burglarized when he came back at about 1 a.m., police said.

U.S. & World

Florida 6 hours ago

Suspect Among 4 Dead in Shooting at Naval Air Station in Pensacola

jobs 8 hours ago

US Gains a Robust 266,000 Jobs; Unemployment Falls to 3.5%

Both Snapshot Sports Media and Weld's office were broken into the previous night, according to authorities. 

The building was also burglarized over Thanksgiving weekend, police said.

Anyone with information should call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.

This article tagged under:

BILL WELDNew Hampshirepoliticsburglary
Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Vermont Rhode Island US & World Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary Sports Newsletters
Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us