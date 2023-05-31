Bills Aim to Bring Back Happy Hour in Massachusetts

There is a new push to bring back happy hour and continue letting restaurants sell cocktails to go in Massachusetts.

Both measures will be discussed by the state Senate's Joint Committee on Consumer Protection and Professional Licensure during a hearing Wednesday.

Sen. Julian Cyr is reintroducing a measure to reinstate happy hour in the Bay State, which has been banned since 1984.

"Massachusetts has a fun problem and it doesn’t help that it’s absurdly expensive to live here,” Cyr told Politico, saying he wants to let cities and towns become "more vibrant destinations."

That would represent a major shift for the hospitality industry and their patrons, opening up access to a business tactic allowed in most other states but prohibited here since 1984.

Cyr has been pushing to bring back happy hour for years, including last year.

Former Gov. Charlie Baker vowed to veto any legislation in favor of reinstate happy hour in the commonwealth last year.

Allowing restaurants to permanently sell beer, wine and cocktails-to-go, a practice that started during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, will also be discussed.