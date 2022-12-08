Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks to Play Gillette Stadium in 2023. Here's How to Get Tickets

Two music icons -- the "Piano Man" Billy Joel and Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks -- will play Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, in 2023, Live Nation and the New England Patriots announced Thursday.

The concert will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23, and it will be the first time the two artists have performed on the same stage in New England.

Tickets for the show will go on sale to the public on Friday, Dec. 16, at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Two Icons, One Night — Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks live at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023! Tickets go on sale Friday, December 16 at 10am! pic.twitter.com/6KmDGvmFq5 — Billy Joel (@billyjoel) December 8, 2022

Citi card members will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning on Monday, Dec. 12, at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Dec. 15 at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program. For full details on the pre-sale, go to www.citientertainment.com.

Between them, Joel and Nicks have won 11 Grammys and sold nearly 300 million albums.