Boston Business Journal

Biogen discontinues first Alzheimer's drug

By Hannah Green

Biogen is officially pivoting away from Aduhelm, the first Alzheimer's treatment the Cambridge drugmaker made in collaboration with Japanese pharma Eisai Inc., and focusing its resources on recently-approved Leqembi and other potential new Alzheimer's treatments.

One year ago, Biogen said it began a strategic review of its research and development efforts. At the time, the company was bleeding cash and said it was looking at ways to cut costs.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us