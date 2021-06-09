Biogen to Begin Shipping Newly Approved Alzheimer's Drug in Two Weeks

Biogen Inc. is rolling out its commercialization plan for its newly approved Alzheimer's drug, Aduhelm, immediately.

The company says it is poised to begin shipping the drug two weeks from now, to an estimated 900 clinical sites.

CEO Michel Vounatsos announced the timeline in a conference call yesterday. He said the Cambridge drugmaker will prioritize early-stage Alzheimer's patients — like those who made up the company's clinical trials for the drug — even though the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Aduhelm, generically known as aducanumab, for patients at all stages of the disease.

