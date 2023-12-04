Boston Business Journal

Biotech startup raises nine-figure round, one of the biggest of 2023

By Rowan Walrath

A biotech startup led by former Biogen Inc. and Amgen Inc. executive Jo Viney is pushing into autoimmune diseases with the help of $121 million in new funds.

Seismic Therapeutic Inc., which emerged from stealth in February 2022, announced its Series B on Monday. It's easily one of the largest venture capital raises of the year amid a tough market for young biotechs.

