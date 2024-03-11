Bitcoin hits fresh record high above $71,000 as UK opens the door to crypto exchange-traded products

The Financial Conduct Authority said Monday that it wouldn't object to requests from recognized investment exchanges to create crypto-backed exchange traded notes, or ETNs.

Bitcoin's price surged over 3% to $71,726.49 at around 4:30 a.m. ET, hitting a fresh all-time high. Ether climbed nearly 2%, to $4,014.90.

Bitcoin prices rallied on Monday to hit a fresh record high above $71,000, after the British financial watchdog said it would allow institutions to file applications for cryptocurrency-linked exchange-traded products for the first time.

The Financial Conduct Authority said in a notice Monday that it would not object to requests from recognized investment exchanges to create a U.K.-listed market segment for crypto-backed exchange traded notes, or ETNs.

Exchanges would need to ensure they have sufficient controls in place, so that trading is orderly and proper protection is afforded to professional investors. They must meet all the requirements of the U.K.'s listings regime, issuing prospectuses and ongoing disclosures.

This is a breaking news story. Please check later for updates.