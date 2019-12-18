Bitter Cold Settles in Across Region

A cold front will move through the region today, escorting Arctic air into New England.

The front will be accompanied by strong wind gusts and scattered snow squalls. Temperatures on Wednesday will warm into the 30s across the region. It will turn dry Wednesday night when the real cold air settles across the region. Gusty NW winds will produce wind chills between 0 degrees and nearly 20 degrees below zero across the area. Low temperatures by Thursday morning will range in the single digits and teens.

On Thursday it will be dry, blustery and unseasonably cold as high pressure builds in from the west. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny. Afternoon highs will only rebound into the mid teens to mid 20s.

Looking ahead to Friday through the weekend, a dry period is on tap for a change. Temperatures will start out unseasonably cold on Friday, then slowly moderate into the 30s on Saturday and the upper 30s to low 40s by Sunday.

Looking ahead to next week, quiet stretch of weather continues through at least Tuesday as an area of high pressure dominates over New England on the First Alert 10-Day Forecast on NBC10 and necn.