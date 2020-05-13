Black Woman Shot and Killed After Ky. Police Entered Her Home as She Slept, Family Says

A black woman was asleep in her Louisville, Kentucky, home when three police officers forced their way inside, "blindly fired" and killed her, according to a lawsuit filed by the woman's family.

Breonna Taylor, an EMT worker, died on March 13 after officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department executed a search warrant at the wrong home, the suit states.

Police at the time said the officers knocked on the door several times and "announced their presence as police who were there with a search warrant." The officers forced their way in through the door and "were immediately met by gunfire," Lt. Ted Eidem said at a March 13 press conference.

Taylor's death gained national attention this week after the family hired attorney Ben Crump, who is also representing the family of Ahmaud Arbery, the black man in Georgia who died on Feb. 23 after being pursued and shot by two white men.

Crump called Taylor's death a "senseless killing."

