Moon

‘Blood Moon' Puts on Lunar Display Across Parts of Americas, Europe and Africa

The reddish hue occurs when the sun, Earth and moon align, and the moon passes through the darkest part of Earth’s shadow

NBC Universal, Inc.

A lunar eclipse early Monday produced a "blood moon," which occurs when the sun, Earth and moon align, and the moon passes through the darkest part of Earth’s shadow.

The event was best seen in the eastern U.S., South America, Africa and Western Europe. Totality, or the moment when the moon was fully obscured, occurred around midnight.

The red hue appears because the only sunlight reaching the moon passes through Earth’s atmosphere, according to NASA.

Blood Moon
Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
This photo shows the "Blood Moon," or a total lunar eclipse, in Charlotte, North Carolina, on May 15, 2022.
Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“The more dust or clouds in Earth’s atmosphere during the eclipse, the redder the Moon will appear,” the space agency wrote on its website. “It’s as if all the world’s sunrises and sunsets are projected onto the Moon.”

The next lunar eclipse will occur in November, according to NASA, and be visible in the western U.S., eastern parts of Asia and Japan.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here

lunar eclipse
Robert Michael/picture alliance via Getty Images
The moon sets in the morning during a partial lunar eclipse behind the Frauenkirche and the dome of the Kunstakedmie with the angel "Fama" in Saxony, Germany.
full moon
Ahmed Gomaa/Xinhua via Getty Images
Photo taken on May 15, 2022 shows a full moon in the sky over Cairo, Egypt.
The rare “super flower blood moon” occurs when the Earth is positioned directly between the moon and the sun.

This article tagged under:

Moonspaceblood moon
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us