Blooming Artichoke Boule Recipe

INGREDIENTS:

1 sourdough Boule, approx 8” diameter

1 stick butter, melter

4 cloves garlic, crushed

8 oz +/- artichoke tapenade, found near the olives at the grocery store and sometimes called bruschetta or pesto- read the ingredients and choose what sounds delicious!

2 tsp fresh thyme, minced (if using dried, reduce to 1 tsp)

2 tsp fresh marjoram or oregano, minced (if using dried, reduce to 1 tsp)

½ tsp cracked pepper

½+ cup grated parmigiano

12 oz frozen artichoke hearts, thawed and drained

8 oz fresh mozzarella, sliced and ready to stuff

1 cup shredded mozzarella

PREPARATION:

Preheat your oven to 400* and line a Dutch oven with parchment paper.

Place the sourdough boule on a cutting surface. Use a serrated knife to create vertical rectangular columns by slicing down every inch, rotating 90*, and repeating. Leave the bottom ¼” of the boule unsliced to keep everything connected.

In a mixing bowl, whisk together the melted butter, crushed garlic, artichoke tapenade, thyme, marjoram, pepper, and grated Parmigiano (give it a taste and add more parm, salt, and pepper if you like).

Using a spoon, begin inserting the butter/artichoke mixture generously between the bread columns, thoughtfully covering as much of the interior surface as possible.

Next, evenly insert the sliced mozzarella, stuffing it down in the valleys of the bread columns, followed by the drained and thawed artichoke hearts.

Gently place the loaded boule in the parchment-lined Dutch oven and sprinkle the top with shredded mozzarella, stuffing it into the top 1” of the columns.

Place the lid on the Dutch oven and bake for 20 minutes or until the cheese has completely melted through and a brilliant color and texture has formed. Keep warm in the Dutch oven until ready to serve. Enjoy!

Note: If you don’t have a Dutch oven, try using a cast iron skillet and wrapping it in foil.

Anna perfectly combines all the best fall flavors with her pull-apart Artichoke Boule and comforting Garlic Soup recipes in this episode of The Hub Today Presents The Chef's Pantry.