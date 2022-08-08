Nahant

Boat Runs Aground in Nahant During Sunday's Storms

Five people who were on the boat were rescued, one of whom suffered an injury

By Marc Fortier

Five people were rescued after their boat ran aground off Nahant, Massachusetts, during Sunday's severe storms.

Around 8 p.m., Nahant police received multiple 911 calls about a boat taking on water after getting lodged on some rocks as a result of the severe weather.

The harbormaster's boat was deployed and several firefighters on board entered the water and helped the five people who were on the boat onto an inflatable raft, police said. The raft was brought back to the harbormaster's boat, and the occupants were loaded onto it and taken safely back to shore.

One woman who was on the boat suffered an injury to her arm and was taken to an area hospital, police said. The other four people were picked up by a friend.

The boat remained lodged on the rocks as of Monday morning.

