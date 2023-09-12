Boch Center president and CEO Joe Spaulding announces he's stepping down

Joe Spaulding, longtime president and CEO of the Boch Center, the Wang Theatre and Shubert Theatre, announced Tuesday that he will be retiring next year.

The 72-year-old, who has served in the role for almost four decades, will step down effective May 31, 2024.

“For 38 years, Joe Spaulding has shaped the Boch Center’s mission, vision, goals, and priorities with a keen eye, a great ear, and sense of purpose,” Board Chair Mark Weld said in a statement. "His energy, enthusiasm for the arts, and his steadfast commitment to serving the broadest possible audience has positioned the Boch Center as the gold standard by which other performing arts centers are measured. Joe is an icon, an innovator, an educator, and an inspiration.”

Weld is expected to serve as board chair through mid-2025 in an effort to provide continuity, and a search firm will be hired in the coming weeks with the goal of identifying Spaulding's successor by the end of 2023.

“Joe Spaulding has changed lives and shaped the fabric of our city,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said in a statement. “Joe’s tireless efforts to revitalize the theater district and develop innovative programs engaging young people in the performing arts have changed Boston for the better.”

Left to right, Museum curator Deana McCloud and Boch Center president Joe Spaulding. The Boch Center is opening Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame at the Wang Theatre. (Photo by David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

During his time at the helm, Spaulding oversaw the restoration of the historic Wang and Shubert theatres, brought numerous Broadway shows to Boston, operated free arts education programs and raised millions of dollars to support arts education, programming and more.

He also forged partnerships with Citigroup in 2006 and Madison Square Garden Entertainment in 2008, and negotiated a long-term naming sponsorship with the Boch Family in 2016.

“The Boch Center would not be where it is today without Joe Spaulding at the helm,” Ernie Boch Jr., president of the Boch Family Foundation, said in a statement. “38 years ago, Joe saw the potential and history behind the bones of these theatres and brought them back to life – he has been the North Star of the Boch Center with his passion and advocation for the arts and live entertainment. It has truly been his life’s work, and I’m proud to have stood by his side.”

In retirement, Spaulding will continue to serve as a senior advisor and consultant to the Boch Center and focus on expanding the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame, which he established in 2019 and is located in the Boch Center.

“I believe the arts and music are the foundation of a civilized society and nurture the creative spirit in all of us. Time and again this philosophy has proven true during my long and productive tenure at the Boch Center,” Spaulding said in a statement.