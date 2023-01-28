Body Found in Marblehead Identified as Man Who Had Been Missing for Over a Month

A body found in Marblehead, Massachusetts on Thursday has been identified as a man from Maine who had been missing for over a month.

According to authorities, the body was identified as 31-year-old Michael Gray.

Peabody police said Gray was reported missing by a family member on Dec. 11. He was last seen after getting locked out of his vehicle.

Earlier this month, dive teams with Salem police and Massachusetts State Police had been searching in the water after some clothing was found near the beach, police said. At the time, officers weren't aware the clothing could be connected. But after getting more information, resources were gathered to check the beach and water nearby..

His body was found on Thursday afternoon by a pedestrian just across Salem Harbor, according to the Essex Country District Attorney.

The investigation remains ongoing by Salem and Peabody police departments.