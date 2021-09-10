Body of Woman Found in Waste Disposal Truck in NH

The body of a woman was found among the contents of a waste disposal truck at a waste transfer station in Belmont, New Hampshire, the attorney general’s office said.

The body of Jessica Lurvey 28, was found by Belmont police on Thursday and was discovered “when contents were being removed and separated” from the truck, the attorney general’s office said in a news release Friday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

An autopsy was conducted Friday. The cause and manner of Lurvey’s death are pending further investigation, the attorney general’s office said.

“The investigation into the circumstances of Ms. Lurvey’s death is ongoing. However, at this time there is nothing suspicious about her death,” the news release said.