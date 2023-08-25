Boloco closes one Boston location, two others shutting down soon

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A local chain of restaurants known in part for its burritos and bowls is closing one of its Boston locations on Friday, and two other Boston outlets will soon be shutting down as well, leaving one remaining within the city--and even that one's future is up in the air..

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Boloco is closing its restaurant on Boylston Street by the Berklee College of Music at 5:00 PM, with a note within the Facebook page of the chain saying that its locations on Congress Street in the Financial District and Boylston Street by Boston Common will be shutting down before the end of 2023. The note does mention that the outlet at Boston Children's Hospital will remain open for now, as will its Hanover, NH, restaurant, though a post from co-founder John Pepper hints that the future of those two locations may be in question as they both have "leases currently in negotiation and facing some uncertainty."

Boloco's roots date back approximately 25 years, with the Boloco brand replacing "The Wrap" in 2005; there had once been a number of locations throughout the Greater Boston area and elsewhere in New England.

The website for Boloco can be found at https://boloco.com/





