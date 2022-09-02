Boston Business Journal

Bolton-Area Businesses Look to LIV Golf Tournament for Economic Boost

By Grant Welker

Travis Patterson, co-owner of Bolton Bean, a coffee shop near the site of the LIV Golf tournament planned for this weekend, said he's already seen more traffic this week from the crews setting up for the event.

"We are definitely expecting crowds this weekend," he said. “I’m hoping. Anything is better than nothing.”

In its inaugural year, the tournament is also giving the Boston area a second notable golf tournament this year less than three months after the U.S. Open. TPC Boston, a golf club in Norton, used to host the Deutsche Bank Championship around this time each year but the club no longer hosts a PGA stop on an annual basis.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business JournalLIV Golf
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us