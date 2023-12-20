Book that was 90 years overdue returned to Watertown library

We have heard "it's never too late" as a phrase for years but this person might have taken it literally.

The Watertown Free Library received a book that was 90 years overdue.

According to their Facebook post, a patron found it in Washington D.C. and returned it when they were on a trip to Boston.

The book is titled Hill Towns of Italy by Egerton R. Williams Jr.

The patron would owe the library $656 in late fees, but the library no longer charges late fines.