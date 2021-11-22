Booster Campaign Starts Off Strong as U.S. Heads Into the Holidays

As many as 3 million Americans received a Covid-19 vaccine booster shot in the past three days, the White House said Monday.
Booster shots were authorized for all adults Friday, and between then and Sunday, 1 million people received an additional dose on each day, White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients said during a Monday press briefing.
At least 36 million Americans have received a booster since the shots were first authorized in September.
U.S. & World
For more on this story, go to NBC News.