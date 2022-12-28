Boston Business Journal

Boston Activision Workers File to Unionize Ahead of Microsoft Deal

By Alex Halverson

A third Activision Blizzard Inc. studio has begun a union push, six months before the company expects to be sold to Microsoft.

Fifty-seven animators, designers, engineers, producers and quality assurance workers from the Boston-based video game developer Proletariat are forming a union, backed by Communications Workers of America, the union group said in a news release Tuesday. The studio has filed for a union representation election with the National Labor Relations Board.

