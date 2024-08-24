Boston

Boston announces opening of first Bike Town

“We’re so excited to welcome Bike Town to Moakley Park,” said Mayor Wu.

The City of Boston and Mayor Michelle Wu announced the grand opening of Bike Town at Moakley Park on Friday.

Bike Town is a family-friendly space where kids can practice riding and rolling in a fun and safe environment. These are designed to teach children how to safely navigate streets and increase their overall confidence while riding a bike.

This was unveiled as part of Mayor Wu’s Connect, Learn, & Explore initiative looking to ensure that all of Boston’s children learn how to ride a bike, swim, and connect with their communities through sports, gardening, and the arts, according to the press release.

“We’re so excited to welcome Bike Town to Moakley Park,” said Mayor Wu. “This first of its kind space in Boston allows children the opportunity to play and connect while teaching bike riding skills and essential road safety practices.”

The city says Bike Town will be located in an underused area of Moakley Park where it can be safe to ride bikes for kids.

"Moakley Park has long been a place where families come to connect and enjoy South Boston’s waterfront,” said Boston Parks Commissioner Ryan Woods.

Boston is planning to expand the program and bring bike towns to other Boston neighborhoods over the next year.

