Boston Athletes React to Texas Elementary School Shooting

Local athletes react to the devastating news in Texas originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Fourteen children and one teacher were killed in a shooting Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced the death toll and named 18-year-old Salvador Ramos as the gunman. Ramos was killed by police officers responding to the scene, according to Abbott.

“He shot and killed – horrifically, incomprehensibly – 14 students and killed one teacher,” Abbott said. “The shooter was … an 18-year-old male who resided in Uvalde. It is believed that he abandoned his vehicle and entered into the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde with a handgun and he may have also had a rifle, but that is not yet confirmed."

The shooting comes one week after 10 people were shot and killed at a Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, NY.

A number of athletes took to social media to share their reactions upon hearing the tragic news. Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum, New England Patriots running back Damien Harris, and ex-Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman were among them.

Breaks my heart hearing this news, no parent should ever have to lose there child. Praying for the families of those kids and the teacher 🙏🏽❤️… this is devastating — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) May 24, 2022

Devastating. Heartbreaking. Unimaginable. Lord, watch over every single person affected by this continued evil. WE NEED CHANGE, NOW‼️‼️‼️ — Damien Harris (@DHx34) May 24, 2022

Tuesday's shooting at Robb Elementary School is the deadliest elementary school shooting since the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre in Newtown, Conn.