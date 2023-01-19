Boston-Based Artist Shares How ‘Books Before Bars' Program Was Started

Forty books changed Boston-based artist Hundred Round Kado’s life. He has spent more than one-third of his life behind bars living what he calls a “chaotic lifestyle.” Things changed when his friend and rapper Vic Mensa began sending him books in prison.

The two men have teamed up for “Books Before Bars.” The program gets books into the hands of incarcerated people to offer empowerment and a mental escape. They hope that these words can help flip negative mindsets to positive ones.

