Boston-Based Chef Shares New England Fare with Latin Flair

Venezuelan and Boston-based Chef, recipe developer, and food consultant, Carlos Rodriguez is helping us celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month by bringing us a few recipes to help bring cultural influence and flavors to the forefront.

Chef Rodriguez shows how he likes to bring his Latin American-inspired roots into New England/American food with mole-rubbed turkey tenderloins.

He's serving it with his twist on a traditional cranberry side.

MOLE RUBBED TURKEY TENDERLOIN WITH CRANBERRY RECIPE: **Serves 6 **

INGREDIENTS:



6 turkey tenderloins

6 tablespoons vegetable oil

6 tablespoons Mole Rub

PREPARATION:

1. Rub the tenderloins with the oil, then rub with the mole seasoning to completely cover. Refrigerate for 1 to 2 hours.

2. Prepare a medium-low fire in the grill or use an air fryer

3. Place the tenderloins on the hot grate for 10 to 12 minutes, turning frequently.

4. Transfer the cooked turkey to a cutting board and slice it into 14-inch round slices.

5. Fan out the turkey slices on serving plates and scoop mojo on the side

MOLE RUB ** Makes about 11 cups**

INGREDIENTS:

1⁄4 cup cocoa powder

1⁄4 cup powdered sugar

1⁄4 cup salt

2 tablespoons sesame seeds, toasted

2 tablespoons finely ground roasted peanuts

1 tablespoon ground pepper

1 tablespoon ground New Mexican red chile

1 tablespoon ground ancho chile

1 tablespoon ground chipotle chile

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon ground star anise

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground cloves

Sons ground coriander spoon ground dried oregano

1⁄2 teaspoon ground dried marjoram

1 teaspoon ground allspice

PREPARATION:

1. Thoroughly mix together all the ingredients.

2. Use at once or store in an airtight jar at room temperature.

For details on the mole or on the cranberry side, watch above for Chef Rodriguez on The Hub Today.

