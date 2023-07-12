Boston-based Harpoon Brewery jumps on pickleball craze

Boston-based Harpoon Brewery has launched a “Pickleball Social Club”: an outdoor space with four pickleball courts that can fit 400 players and visitors.

The brewery has partnered with Hub Sports Boston to create several pickleball recreation leagues. Customers looking to test the pickleball waters can rent out courts, with prices ranging from $50 to $100 depending on timing.

The “social club” will offer both drinks and concessions, as well as two shuffleboard courts and multiple cornhole boards.

