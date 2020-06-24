Huntington Theatre Company

Boston-Based Theater Company Suspends Shows for Remainder of Year

The company will postpone this year's season due to coronavirus concerns

generic-theatre

A well regarded Boston-based theater company has announced it will suspend its productions at three venues for the rest of the year amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement on its website, the Huntington Theatre Company announced they would be postponing all public shows at both the Huntington Avenue Theatre, and Calderwood Pavilion at the Boston Center for the Arts through December of this year.

"The simple truth is that we must put the health and safety of Huntington artists, staff, and audiences first, and with so much uncertainty, we do not know when it will be safe to gather once again," the company said. "We will continue to follow guidelines from the city and state as we move forward."

U.S. & World

United States 11 hours ago

Virus Updates: US States Break Records With Surging Cases, Hospitalizations

travel 5 hours ago

US Citizens Could Be Left Out as Europe Reopens Borders

Canceled shows from this season include "Our Daughters," "Like Pillars" and "The Bluest Eye." The company hopes to bring postponed and upcoming shows to the stage as early as this spring.

The company team is reaching out to season-ticket holders to work out their options.

For questions and concerns visit tickets@huntingtontheatre.org or call 617-266-0800.

This article tagged under:

Huntington Theatre CompanyBostonBoston Center for the Arts
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us