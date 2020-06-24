Boston-Based Theater Company Suspends Shows for Remainder of Year

A well regarded Boston-based theater company has announced it will suspend its productions at three venues for the rest of the year amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement on its website, the Huntington Theatre Company announced they would be postponing all public shows at both the Huntington Avenue Theatre, and Calderwood Pavilion at the Boston Center for the Arts through December of this year.

"The simple truth is that we must put the health and safety of Huntington artists, staff, and audiences first, and with so much uncertainty, we do not know when it will be safe to gather once again," the company said. "We will continue to follow guidelines from the city and state as we move forward."

Canceled shows from this season include "Our Daughters," "Like Pillars" and "The Bluest Eye." The company hopes to bring postponed and upcoming shows to the stage as early as this spring.

The company team is reaching out to season-ticket holders to work out their options.

For questions and concerns visit tickets@huntingtontheatre.org or call 617-266-0800.