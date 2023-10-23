Boston Business Journal

Boston Beer sues Downeast Cider alleging noncompete violation

By Grant Welker

A new lawsuit alleges that a former Boston Beer Co. employee who left for a job at Downeast Cider did so in violation of the company’s noncompete and non-disclosure agreements.

Boston Beer said it its lawsuit that the employee, who left earlier this year, even used an external USB drive to download the company’s “proprietary and confidential” information in the days after he submitted his resignation.

