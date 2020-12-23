Boston Bruins 2020-21 Schedule: Dates, Opponents for New NHL Season Revealed

Boston Bruins 2020-21 schedule: Dates, opponents for NHL season revealed originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins will open the 2020-21 season against one of their new divisional foes.

The NHL's regular season begins Jan. 13, but the Bruins will hit the ice for the first time on Thursday, Jan. 14 versus the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center. It's the first of three road games to begin the season for Boston. The Bruins' home opener at TD Garden is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 21 against the Philadelphia Flyers.

This season will consist of 56 games instead of the normal 82.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the league to make some changes to the league's divisions and playoff format for this season only. One of those adjustments was a new "East" division that includes the Bruins, Buffalo Sabres, New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders, New York Rangers, Philadelphia Flyers, Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals.

The Bruins will only play against divisional teams in the regular season. Their schedule includes 25 sets of two consecutive games against the same team, as well as eight back-to-backs. Boston's longest road trip is four games, which will happen three times.

Here's the full Bruins schedule for the 2020-21 season, as released by the team. Game times and regional/national television information will be revealed at a late date.

JANUARY

Thursday, January 14 at New Jersey

Saturday, January 16 at New Jersey

Monday, January 18 at N.Y. Islanders

Thursday, January 21 vs. Philadelphia

Saturday, January 23 vs. Philadelphia

Tuesday, January 26 vs. Pittsburgh

Thursday, January 28 vs. Pittsburgh

Saturday, January 30 at Washington

FEBRUARY

Monday, February 1 at Washington

Wednesday, February 3 at Philadelphia

Friday, February 5 at Philadelphia

Saturday, February 6 vs. Buffalo

Monday, February 8 vs. Buffalo

Wednesday, February 10 at N.Y. Rangers

Friday, February 12 at N.Y. Rangers

Saturday, February 13 at N.Y. Islanders

Monday, February 15 vs. New Jersey

Thursday, February 18 vs. New Jersey

Sunday, February 21 vs. Philadelphia

Thursday, February 25 at N.Y. Islanders

Friday, February 26 at N.Y. Rangers

Sunday, February 28 at N.Y. Rangers

MARCH

Wednesday, March 3 vs. Washington

Friday, March 5 vs. Washington

Saturday, March 7 vs. Philadelphia

Tuesday, March 9 at N.Y. Islanders

Thursday, March 11 vs. N.Y. Rangers

Saturday, March 13 vs. N.Y. Rangers

Monday, March 15 at Pittsburgh

Tuesday, March 16 at Pittsburgh

Thursday, March 18 at Buffalo

Saturday, March 20 at Buffalo

Thursday, March 25 vs. N.Y. Islanders

Saturday, March 27 vs. N.Y. Islanders

Sunday, March 28 vs. New Jersey

Tuesday, March 30 vs. New Jersey

APRIL

Thursday, April 1 vs. Pittsburgh

Saturday, April 3 vs. Pittsburgh

Monday, April 5 at Philadelphia

Tuesday, April 6 at Philadelphia

Thursday, April 8 at Washington

Sunday, April 11 at Washington

Tuesday, April 13 vs. N.Y. Islanders

Friday, April 16 vs. N.Y. Islanders

Sunday, April 18 vs. Washington

Tuesday, April 20 vs. Washington

Thursday, April 22 at Buffalo

Friday, April 23 at Buffalo

Sunday, April 25 at Pittsburgh

Tuesday, April 27 at Pittsburgh

Thursday, April 29 vs. Buffalo

MAY

Saturday, May 1 vs. Buffalo

Monday, May 3 at New Jersey

Tuesday, May 4 at New Jersey

Thursday, May 6 vs. N.Y. Rangers

Saturday, May 8 vs. N.Y. Rangers