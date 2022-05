Boston Calling 2022, a three-day festival which ended Sunday, was the biggest slice of "normalcy" I've had since the beginning of the 2020 pandemic.

While arriving with friends, I couldn't help but run through the big red arches that I'd been waiting to see for more than two years, as the festival was cancelled in 2020 and 2021. The positive energy was off the charts, and everyone seemed to be in a happy place, enjoying each other as much as the artists.

