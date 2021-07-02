Boston Children's CEO: $434M Expansion Is Necessary to Improve Care

Boston Children’s Hospital will soon submit a slate of $434 million community expansion projects to state regulators, broadening services it currently provides in Waltham and Weymouth while adding a new location in Needham.

The project is likely to receive close scrutiny from regulators, who have cast a critical eye on expansion projects as they look to rein in health care spending in Massachusetts. After Boston Children’s announced its plans on Thursday, the state’s Health Policy Commission said it would “closely review” the plans. The state Department of Public Health will also have to approve the expansion.

