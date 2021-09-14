Boston Children's Hospital Hosts ‘A Night of Milagros para Niños'

Boston Children’s Hospital will host "A Night of Milagros para Niños" on Saturday, Sept. 18. The fundraiser event will showcase Latino performers and patient stories and will make it’s television debut on Telemundo Boston at 6 p.m., on NBC10 Boston at 7:30 p.m. and again on Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m. on NECN.

The Milagros para Niños (Miracles for Children) initiative, led by the Latino Advisory Council at Boston Children’s Hospital Trust, strives to improve the health and well-being of Latino children in New England and around the world.

“For families of sick children in desperate need of answers, Boston Children’s Hospital is a beacon of hope,” said Keri Campiola, senior director of signature events at Boston Children’s Hospital. “That hope knows no boundaries and shines well beyond the borders of our own New England community. Through Milagros para Niños, we can reach the Latino families who need our expertise and care, as well as drive research that helps to answer some of the most challenging pediatric health questions.”

Between costs not covered by insurance, interpreters needed to break down communication barriers and families who arrive at the hospital with only the clothes on their back, many families are in desperate need of supplies, guidance and support. The Milagros para Niños program raises funds, builds awareness of Boston Children’s Hospital in the Latino community and advocates for the care of children from local communities and all Spanish- and Portuguese-speaking countries.

Since 2009, Milagros para Niños has raised more than $10 million benefiting community health programs, groundbreaking research and lifesaving patient care across the hospital, including $4.1 million that goes directly to help local and international Latino patient families. ​

“After my son Oton’s tumor was misdiagnosed by his local doctor in Mexico, he started to lose mobility in his arms. We desperately searched for answers and luckily found Boston Children’s Hospital, where they diagnosed his cancer,” said Andres Porres. “After a long journey, Oton has recovered his mobility and is now walking on his own. We are so thankful for the support Milagros para Niños offered us along the way and are forever grateful.”

"A Night of Milagros para Niños" will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and feature a performance by award winning local Latina singer, Amanda Mena, along with inspiring patient stories.

Those interested are encouraged to tune into the broadcast and donate to the program at the following link: http://bostonchildrens.org/paraninos