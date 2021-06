Boston Children’s Hospital has maintained its standing as the nation’s highest-ranked pediatric hospital, coming in at No. 1 in the U.S. News & World Report list for the eighth year in a row.

Hospitals that rank in the top for every category are marked as “honor roll” recipients. Boston Children’s not only ranked within the top seven spots in every specialty, but also ranked first in the honor roll of the nation’s top pediatric institutions.

