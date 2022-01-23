Boston City Employee Vaccine Mandate Deadline Extended 1 Week

Mayor Michelle Wu announced Sunday she is giving city workers an extra week to comply with Boston's new employee vaccine mandate.

Wu announced last month that all city employees would be required to have a first dose of COVID-19 vaccination by Jan. 15 and be fully vaccinated by Feb. 15, unless granted a reasonable accommodation for medical or religious reasons. The Jan. 15 deadline was then extended to Jan. 24, but the mayor announced Sunday she is extended that deadline to Jan. 30.

"As the City continues to have productive conversations with municipal unions, employees will have one more week to get into compliance with the City's vaccination policy," the city announced Sunday in a press release. "Between January 25th and January 30th, 2022, no employees will be disciplined or placed on unpaid leave."

The city said it will continue communicating with its employees and supporting access to vaccinations before Jan. 30 as they work to achieve their goal of vaccinating the entire workforce. Over 18,000 city employees are already in compliance.

As Boston's new indoor vaccine mandate went into effect on Saturday, Mayor Michelle Wu spoke to reporters about it and took questions.

Wu is scheduled to provide an update on the city employee vaccination requirement at 10 a.m. Monday from Boston City Hall.

Along with the employee vaccine mandate, Wu also announced the B Together indoor vaccine mandate for restaurants, gyms and indoor recreational facilities. That mandate went into effect last week.