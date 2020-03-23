Massachusetts

Boston EMS Member Tests Positive for COVID-19

The member is reportedly doing well and recovering at home

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

A member of Boston EMS has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson confirmed Monday.

The member is reportedly doing well and is recovering at home, Boston EMS said.

No further information about the case was released.

U.S. & World

coronavirus 4 hours ago

Coronavirus Crisis Latest: Fed to Buy Gov’t Debt, Klobuchar Says Husband Has COVID-19

Joe Biden 9 hours ago

Biden Has Talked With Obama About Possible Vice Presidential Pick

While daycare facilities have closed across the state, one Dedham daycare operator wants to help those who are helping others.

There are currently 646 cases of the coronavirus in Massachusetts, including five fatalities.

The state has already undertaken strict measures to prevent its further spread, including closing schools and restaurants and prohibiting gatherings of over 25 people.

Additionally, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Monday that he is issuing a stay-at-home advisory and ordered all non-essential businesses closed to workers and customers through April 7.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettscoronavirusCOVID-19gov. charlie bakerBoston EMS
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us