Boston EMS Member Tests Positive for COVID-19

A member of Boston EMS has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson confirmed Monday.

The member is reportedly doing well and is recovering at home, Boston EMS said.

No further information about the case was released.

There are currently 646 cases of the coronavirus in Massachusetts, including five fatalities.

The state has already undertaken strict measures to prevent its further spread, including closing schools and restaurants and prohibiting gatherings of over 25 people.

Additionally, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Monday that he is issuing a stay-at-home advisory and ordered all non-essential businesses closed to workers and customers through April 7.