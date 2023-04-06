Boston

Boston Firefighters Knock Down Blaze in Multi-Family Home, 3 Residents Displaced

No injuries were reported

By Marc Fortier

Boston Fire

Firefighters made quick work of a fire in a multi-family home in Boston on Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 1 p.m. in a 2-story attached building in the 600 block of Dorchester Avenue. The fire was on the first and second floors of the building. Photos from the scene showed heavy smoke coming from the windows.

"Great communication by all, companies were to quickly get to the fire despite the bridge being closed and the house was located adjacent to the bridge," Boston fire said on Twitter.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

No injuries were reported, but fire officials said three residents were displaced by the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.

More Boston stories

Boston Marathon 13 hours ago

Mass. Gaming Commission Denies DraftKings' Request to Allow Betting on the Boston Marathon

Department of Defense 11 hours ago

Wrong Person Detained During Training Exercise at Boston Hotel: What Went Awry?

This article tagged under:

Boston
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us