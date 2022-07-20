Boston

Boston Firefighters Knock Down Flames in Multi-Family Home During Extreme Heat

Four people are displaced after a fire at a home on Jersey Street

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

Firefighters worked in the extreme heat Wednesday to knock down a blaze in a multi-family home in Boston.

The Boston Fire Department said they were called to the home on Jersey Street Wednesday afternoon in the city's Fenway neighborhood. The fire started on the top floor and was contained to that unit.

As they worked to contain the fire crews had to rotate due to the weather. Boston is seeing temperatures in the 90s Wednesday.

NBC10 Boston
Firefighters cool down while working a scene on Jersey Street in Boston.
Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The fire was knocked down and no injuries have been reported, though the damage is estimated to be around $125,000. Four people are displaced.

No other details were immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Bostonfire
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us