Boston Globe Editor Brian McGrory to Step Down

The Boston Globe's executive editor, Brian McGrory, told the media company's staff in a memo on Wednesday that he plans to step down by the end of this year.

McGrory, who took over in December 2012 after the departure of Martin Baron, told staff he will head to Boston University to chair the journalism department there. He also said he plan to write a regular column in the Globe, saying it will be "ideally not too different from what I used to do in my professional life."

"I'm beyond excited about regaining a voice, and elated to remain a part of this place," he wrote.

McGrory has worked at the Globe for 27 years, including as a Metro columnist and associate editor, as well as a White House reporter, national reporter, general assignment reporter, and suburban reporter, according to the Globe website.

