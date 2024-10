The union representing some 4,000 workers at nearly three dozen Boston-area hotels is threatening an “all-out strike” if the owners of those hotels don’t meet their demands by Friday.

The local union, Unite Here Local 26, said Tuesday that ever since strikes at various hotels in the city began on Sept. 1, it has “given the hotels more than enough time to come to the bargaining table with a serious and meaningful economic package.”

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Union hotel workers are demanding a new contract, spending Thursday on the picket line.