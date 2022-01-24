Boston Licensing Board Holds Emergency Hearing for Restaurants Concerning COVID Violations

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A couple of weekends ago, the city of Boston instituted a vaccine card mandate for indoor dining, and now we have learned that a hearing is taking place for restaurants that may have violated the mandate.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

According to a hearing page within the city's website, the Boston Licensing Board held a virtual hearing Monday that addressed dining spots "observed in violation of COVID-19 operational requirements," with those restaurants being required to attend the hearing or else they will "face immediate disciplinary action which may include, but is not limited to, the suspension or revocation of any License issued by the Board."

The notice does not mention specific violations, but it is presumed that not checking that diners have been vaccinated is at least part of the reason for the hearing, though workers not being vaccinated and/or mask violations may be part of it as well.

As of January 15, restaurants and bars in Boston are required to check that diners aged 12 and up have proof of at least one vaccine dose, with two doses being required starting on February 15 -- and all restaurant workers need to be vaccinated as well.

[Earlier Article]

Mayor Michelle Wu Announces Vaccination Proof Mandate for Boston Restaurants