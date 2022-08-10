Boston Lights Illuminates Franklin Park Zoo For an Immersive Family Experience

Boston Lights: A Lantern Experience is a beloved tradition at the Franklin Park Zoo and, now, is promising some out-of-this-world fun to guests for its third year!

About 99% of the experience is new this year including the 82-foot octopus, stunning solar system, and interactive games throughout. There is something for everyone, kids and adults alike, to see and learn as they walk the zoo loop.

The mission of conversation and wildlife preservation can be seen throughout the exhibit with signs paired with animals to explain how the zoo supports certain efforts to keep endangered species healthy.

Find more information and plan-ahead pricing details on Boston Lights: A Lantern Experience | Franklin Park Zoo (zoonewengland.org)

