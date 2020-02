After spending 35 years in the historic Horticultural Hall in Back Bay, Boston Magazine is on the hunt for a new home.

The Classical Revival building, located at 300 Massachusetts Ave., sits on the Christian Science Plaza, across from Symphony Hall.

"It is bittersweet for us to be looking for a new space, we have loved our time here,” David Lipson, CEO of Boston Magazine publisher Metro Corp., said in a statement.

Read more at the Boston Business Journal.